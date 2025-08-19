Telangana CM invokes ‘Telugu pride’, asks MPs to vote for justice Sudershan Reddy in VP polls

Hyderabad, Aug 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, citing ‘Telugu pride’, appealed to all political parties in the state and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to support the candidature of former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy in the upcoming vice presidential elections.

Addressing a press conference here, the CM urged all the MPs of TDP, BRS, YSRCP, Janasena and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM to cast their vote in favour of the INDI Alliance's candidate “as per their conscience”.

Describing the former SC judge as "non-political, non-controversial" and a legal expert, CM Reddy said it is an opportunity for Telugu people to elect son of the soil to the post.

“Every Telugu person has a responsibility to ensure his victory. It is the reason I am requesting the Telugu Desam party, YSR Congress party, BRS party, MIM party and all the Lok Sabha and Rajya members in both the Telugu states to elect Justice Judershan Reddy. It is our responsibility," he said.

Telangana and AP together have 42 Lok Sabha and 18 Rajya Sabha members.

Noting that Justice Reddy is not a Congress candidate, Revanth Reddy said the INDI Alliance’s candidate’s victory is a must to save democracy and the Constitution. It is also to ensure 42 per cent reservation for the Backward communities.

He recalled that when former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao contested from Nandyal Lok Sabha segment in 1991, then CM NT Rama Rao unequivocally supported his candidature, saying Rao was a Telugu person.

“I am requesting (AP CM) Chandrababu Naidu, (BSE Chief ) K Chandrasekhar Rao, YSR Congress chief) YS Jaganmohan Reddy Janasena President Pawan Kalyan, MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and communist parties, though they (communist parties) have no representation in the Telugu states, to vote for the legal expert ( Justice Reddy) to save democracy,” Revanth Reddy said.

The CM further said the vice presidential election is a fight between forces heckling the Constitution and trying to abolish reservations, and those trying to save the Constitution and provide quota to BCs.

Currently, a member of the Board of Trustees of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre here, Justice Reddy headed the Independent Expert Working Group constituted by the Telangana government to study the caste survey conducted in the state.

Reacting to a query on BJP chief J P Nadda calling the 1960 Indus Water Treaty as Jawaharlal Nehru's "Himalayan blunder", Revanth Reddy hit back, accusing the saffron party leader of making controversial statements on former PMs Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

"So far, they have not cited the reasons behind Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation as the vice president. Why he resigned is still not known. When people started questioning about their internal factions then they make controversial statements and try to win elections. Nadda ji work for the country. Save the Constitution and increase reservation," he said.

Referring to the BC quota bills passed by the state legislature and the ordinance, which are pending with the Centre for approval, Revanth Reddy demanded that Nadda ensure that these bills are passed (cleared).

He also sought Nadda's reply on 65 lakh deleted voters from the draft electoral rolls published in Bihar as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) and on the reports that one crore new voters were added in Maharashtra between the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

He said Nadda is also BJP's national president and not just a Union Minister. PTI GDK VVK ROH