Telangana CM KCR resigns following party’s defeat in assembly polls

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday resigned from his post following his party’s defeat in the Legislative Assembly election, and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accepted it.

The Governor has asked Rao to continue in office till the formation of the new government.

Rao's son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao told reporters here that his father had sent his resignation to the Governor following BRS' defeat in the assembly poll.

Soundararajan accepted the resignation of KCR and urged him to continue in office till the formation of the new government.

Rao's resignation letter was received, and the Governor accepted it, a press communique from Raj Bhavan said.

Rama Rao said the results were not what his party wanted, but BRS is thankful to the people for giving it an opportunity to serve them for two consecutive terms.

"As part of the democratic process, our chief minister has already sent his resignation to the Governor. I think due process will follow," Rama Rao said. PTI SJR VVK GDK VVK KH