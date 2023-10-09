Telangana CM KCR to launch BRS manifesto for assembly polls on October 15

Hyderabad, Oct 9 (PTI) Ruling BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will release the manifesto of his party for the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections on October 15 and address a public meeting at Husnabad in Siddipet district on the same day, marking the launch of his poll campaign.

Rao will hold a meeting with the party's MLA candidates on October 15 at the party headquarters here and hand over the B-Forms (the form is proof that a particular candidate is put up by a political party in the election) to them, a BRS release said on Monday.

He will explain the rules to be followed in the election and give suggestions to the candidates, after which the BRS party manifesto will be released.

Rao, also known as KCR, will address an election rally at Husnabad at 4 PM in the evening.

On October 16, he will speak at rallies in Jangaon and Bhuvanagiri, followed by public meetings at Siddipet and Sircilla on October 17. On October 18, Rao will address public meetings at Jadcharla and Medchal.

Rao will be filing his nominations as a candidate in the assembly polls from Gajwel constituency in Siddipet district and Kamareddy constituency on November 9.

Rao, who represents Gajwel in the outgoing assembly, decided to also contest from Kamareddy in this assembly election.

Before submitting his nomination from Gajwel, he will offer prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Konaipally village near Siddipet as per his practice, it said.

In Kamareddy, he will file his nomination in the afternoon on November 9 and later address a rally in the constituency on the same day.

Rao had announced candidates for 115 out of the total 119 seats in the Assembly on August 21.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission today, the Gazette Notification for the Telangana assembly election would be issued on November 3. November 10 is the last date to file nominations.

Polling would be held in Telangana on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3, according to the schedule. PTI SJR SJR ANE