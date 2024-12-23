Telangana CM, Kishan Reddy pay homage to Ex-PM Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary

Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and many other leaders on Monday paid homage to former Prime Minister P V Narsimha Rao on his 20th death anniversary.

The Chief Minister paid homage to Narasimha Rao's portrait at his residence here. Congress MLA Sudarshan Reddy and former MP G Ranjit Reddy were present on the occasion, a CMO release said.

Kishan Reddy paid tributes to Narasimha Rao at the former PM's 'samadhi' on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake here.

Hailed as the architect of economic reforms in the country, Narasimha Rao served as Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996. PTI SJR ROH