Telangana CM, Kishan Reddy pay tributes to Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and several other leaders on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 21st death anniversary.

Kishan Reddy, state BJP president Ramchander Rao and other leaders paid floral tributes to Narasimha Rao at his samadhi 'PV Gyan Bhoomi' at the Hussain Sagar lake here.

Kishan Reddy said the country is playing a key role in the global economy today because of the excellent role played by Narasimha Rao as prime minister.

Narasimha Rao also gets due credit for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, as he acted as per law, though many exerted pressure on him to suppress the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Kishan Reddy said.

It is painful that Congress did not allow Narasimha Rao's mortal remains to be taken inside the AICC office in Delhi, though he made yeoman service to the party, he said.

Regretting that level of political discourse is declining in Telangana, Kishan Reddy said all political leaders should take Narasimha Rao, known for his civility, as a role model.

In a post on X, CM Revanth Reddy said Narasimha Rao, a son of the soil, is a pride for the entire country.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao also said on X that the contributions of Narasimha Rao, a statesman and a polyglot, would be remembered forever. Narasimha Rao served as the prime minister from 1991 to 1996 and is often hailed as the architect of India's economic liberalisation following an economic crisis.