Telangana CM laments decline of ideological politics in India

Hyderabad, Jul 26 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday expressed concern over the decline in ideological politics in the country and said a new era of "swiggy politics" driven by swift delivery and financial power has taken its place.

Speaking at the ICFAI & Capital Foundation Society - S Jaipal Reddy Memorial Award Function here, Revanth Reddy described today's politics as "swiggy politics" in which fast delivery takes precedence over ideological commitment.

"Bereft of ideological politics, Swiggy politics has come. (It is about) who can deliver fast, who are online... Those who work for an ideology are declining in the politics of the country. This is a threat to democracy," he said.

He noted that democratic values have declined and political managers have gained prominence. Political activists are being replaced by 'volunteers', he said and warned that politics without activists would become dangerous for the country.

Reddy called for a revival of ideological politics, especially in universities and stressed the need to curb money power in politics.

The CM mentioned his government's efforts to increase the number of working days of the Legislative Assembly and said no one has been suspended from the House since he assumed office.

In a veiled criticism of the opposition BRS, he said those who claimed to have achieved Telangana statehood through a people's "movement" had closed 'Dharna Chowk' (a popular site for protests in Hyderabad).

Revanth Reddy said he has revived the 'Dharna Chowk' to allow democratic protests.

The Chief Minister expressed his wish for the contributions of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy, both sons of the soil, to inspire state politics.

Hailing Jaipal Reddy, the CM said the formation of Telangana would not have been possible without him.

Jaipal Reddy convinced Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to take a decision in favour of Telangana formation (during UPA regime), he recalled.

Revanth Reddy quoted Sonia Gandhi as having said that Jaipal's efforts influenced her decision to announce Telangana statehood.

The Jaipal Reddy Memorial Award was presented to economist and analyst Mohan Guruswamy. PTI SJR SJR ROH