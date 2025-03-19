Telangana CM lauds state budget as committed to development, welfare

Hyderabad, Mar 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday hailed the state budget, terming it a 'people's budget' which is committed to development and welfare.

The Congress government presented a budget of nearly Rs 3.05 lakh crore for 2025-26, with major allocations going for the welfare schemes.

The budget estimates revenue expenditure of Rs 2,26,982 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 36,504 crore, said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who tabled the financial document in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Reddy in a post on ‘X’ congratulated all citizens of Telangana on the historic ‘Praja budget’ (people's budget) of great pragmatic intelligence, dexterity, competence, and commitment to people, development, governance and welfare.

The Telangana CM said after a decade of "darkness", the people’s Congress government is striving hard for last 15 months to put the state back on a path of stability, recovery, growth, prosperity, with democratic values and ethics of keeping promises.

"My colleague, Deputy CM and Finance Minister, @bhatti_mallu and the entire team, deserve our heartiest congratulations and support," Reddy said.

"Telangana is back on the right path, and despite the challenges, our hard work is ensuring an unstoppable #TelanganaRising #TelanganaBudget2025," he said. PTI VVK VVK KH