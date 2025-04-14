Telangana CM launches ‘Bhu Bharati’ portal for land records management

Hyderabad, Apr 14 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday launched the Bhu Bharati portal, a comprehensive land records management system on a pilot basis in four Mandals, replacing previous BRS regime’s “Dharani”.

Addressing a gathering after the launch Reddy said the Government designed the Bhu Bharati Portal after a thorough study and research.

“The previous rulers changed the revenue laws and introduced Dharani, which has turned into a nightmare for the people," he said.

He further said the state government will, in future, introduce “Bhoodhaar related to land just like Aadhaar for people.

Earlier in the District Collectors’ conference, the CM ordered the officials to embark on an intensified awareness program at the field level on the “ Bhu Bharati” portal describing it as the one stop permanent solution for all land ownership issues of the farmers.

The Collectors have been asked to attend the meetings in every mandal and address the grievances by clarifying the doubts raised by the farmers in a simple and understandable language on the functioning of the Bhu Bharati portal, an official release said.

Alleging that Dharani gave scope for corruption, Congress party had said it would dump the previous land records system and would bring in a new one if voted power in 2023 Assembly polls. PTI GDK ADB