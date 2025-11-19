Telangana CM launches saree distribution scheme on Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary

Hyderabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday launched the Indiramma saree distribution scheme, under which one crore sarees will be given to eligible women.

Speaking at the launch held on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Reddy said the sarees would be distributed in two phases as the weaving process requires more time.

In the first phase, all eligible women in villages will receive sarees by December 9. In the second phase, 65 lakh sarees will be distributed to women in urban areas from March 1 to 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

Reddy appealed to female ministers and MLAs to wear Indiramma sarees and act as brand ambassadors to showcase the self-respect of women.

He said the "people's government" had launched several women empowerment initiatives inspired by Indira Gandhi, adding that women’s groups were being encouraged to run petrol outlets and take up other businesses as the state aims to help one crore women become "millionaires".

"Now, we are also honouring women by distributing sarees on the occasion of Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary," he said.

Reddy said Indira Gandhi worked to fulfil the aspirations of Dr B R Ambedkar and played a key role in the nationalisation of banks, implementation of the Agricultural Land Ceiling Act, distribution of land to the poor and construction of houses.

He praised her for introducing "revolutionary reforms" and said she stood firm during the India-Pakistan war and safeguarded the country.

Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi served as the prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984.