Telangana CM leads protest at Jantar Mantar to seek Presidential nod for BC quota bills

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday held a protest at Jantar Mantar here to demand Presidential assent for the Backward Classes reservation bills passed by the state legislature.

Scores of Congress workers from Telangana participated in the protest.

The Telangana Assembly passed two bills in March to enhance BC reservation to 42 per cent in education, employment and local bodies.

The bills were forwarded to the governor and are currently awaiting Presidential assent. PTI SLB DIV DIV