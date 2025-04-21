Telangana CM makes strong pitch for investments during Japan visit

Hyderabad, Apr 21 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is on a visit to Japan, on Monday made a strong pitch for investments in a plethora of sectors and initiatives, including proposed Musi river rejuvenation, Regional Ring Road, expansion of Metro Rail, software, AI, pharma and tourism.

In the presence of the who's who of the Osaka business world, Reddy highlighted that Telangana offers policy stability, high ease of doing business and world-class infrastructure in a thriving and growing business-friendly ecosystem.

"Many Japanese firms are achieving spectacular success in my state of Telangana. We want to welcome many more of you. Come to Hyderabad. Design your products. Manufacture them in Telangana and harness our strength of location to make it your launchpad for the Indian market as well as a strategic base for global exports," an official release quoted him as saying.

State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan also addressed the gathering, highlighting the strengths and advantages of Telangana as an investment destination.

The delegation had detailed one-on-one meetings with various Japanese business houses and conglomerates, it said.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated the 'Telangana zone' in the Bharat Pavilion at the Osaka Expo.

Telangana became the first Indian state to be present at the Osaka Expo, which is organised once in five years, an official release said here.

The state will showcase its arts, culture, business and tourism potential to visitors from across the world at the Expo, it said.

Besides wooing investors, the chief minister, during the Japan visit, sought the cooperation of Japanese agencies for Telangana's development in various sectors.

Reddy on April 17 sought about Rs 11,700 crore loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for Hyderabad Metro Rail phase-2 project. PTI SJR SJR KH