Telangana CM meets Gadkari, seeks upgradation of RRR-Southern as national highway

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday met Union Road Transport and National Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking upgradation of Regional Ring Road (RRR)-Southern as a national highway.

After the meeting, the Union minister directed officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to prepare proposals to declare the RRR-Southern as a national highway, according to an official statement.

On the issue of reallocation cost of utilities -- electricity poles, buildings and others-- in the limits of RRR, Gadkari said it will be borne by the central government and asked the chief minister to speed up land acquisition and procedures related to the construction of the RRR.

The chief minister also sought approval of the expansion of national highways in Telangana and the upgradation of several important state highways to national highways. Reddy also discussed the challenges being faced in the expansion of national highways in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, State Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and senior state government officials also attended the meeting.