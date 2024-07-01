Telangana CM meets Governor CP Radhakrishnan

Hyderabad, Jul 1 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had a meeting with Governor C P Radhakrishnan here on Monday.

The chief minister is understood to have discussed the bills that would be introduced during the forthcoming budget session of the Assembly and the appointment of MLCs in the Governor's quota, official sources said.

The sources discounted the possibility of cabinet expansion, as being speculated in media, figuring in the meeting.

In a setback to the ruling Congress government, the Telangana High Court in March this year quashed the nomination of M Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as members of the Telangana State Legislative Council under the Governor's quota.

The high court, in March, had also quashed the Governor's orders dated September 19, 2023 rejecting the nomination of BRS leaders Sravan Dasoju and K Satyanarayana, whose nomination to the legislative council under Governor's quota were rejected by then Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during the previous BRS regime.

