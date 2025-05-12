Telangana CM meets Guv Varma

Hyderabad, May 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday and briefed him on the situation in the state in the "backdrop of the present circumstances in the country," official sources said.

State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu was also present during the meeting held at the Raj Bhavan.

"The meeting took place in the backdrop of the present circumstances in the country. The CM explained the situation in the state to the Governor," official sources said without elaborating.

On Sunday, the state government had said that following the recent India-Pakistan military conflict, 126 people from Telangana, living in border states, had reached New Delhi.

On May 9, the Telangana government had announced the establishment of a 24x7 control room at Telangana Bhavan in the national capital to provide timely assistance, information, and support to its people living in border states amid the conflict.

Of the 126 individuals, 57 had already departed for their hometowns after receiving necessary assistance, while the remaining were being accommodated at Telangana Bhavan with continued support, it had said.