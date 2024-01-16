Telangana CM meets industry leaders at WEF in Davos

Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday met with CEOs of several global companies and other dignitaries as part of his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Switzerland.

Advertisment

Reddy interacted with CEO of Novartis Vasant Narasimhan, CEO of Medtronic Geoff Martha, WEF chief Borge Brende, NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh and others.

"Chief Minister Sri @Revanth_Anumula, in the meeting with @wef President @BorgeBrende, has discussed the world’s first thematic Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution (#C4IR) being set up jointly by Govt. of Telangana and WEF," the Telangana CMO said on X.

"#Telangana is geared up for the launch of the Centre during @BioAsiaOfficial to be held next month in #Hyderabad. It will be a significant milestone in the state's strength in healthtech and lifesciences," it said.

Advertisment

Reddy discussed with the WEF president how governments, businesses and others can work together to improve human conditions for a better and prosperous life, the CMO said on 'X'.

"Chief Minister Sri @revanth_anumula met with @wef President Mr. @borgebrende at #Davos, Switzerland today on the sidelines of #WEF2024." The CM also met Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Hassen.

Reddy is leading a Telangana delegation to WEF 2024 and meeting business and government leaders to attract investments to the state.

Advertisment

He also met NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh on Monday and discussed the way forward for focus on skill development in the state.

State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu was also present during the meeting.

"Chief Minister Sri @Revanth_Anumula on Monday met with @nasscom President Ms. @debjani_ghosh_ at #Davos2024," the CMO said.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy directed officials to expedite the works of Hyderabad Regional Ring Road, an official release said.

He instructed that land acquisition for the project should be completed in three months, it said. PTI SJR SJR ROH