Telangana CM meets Kharge, Rahul; organisational changes in state Congress discussed

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Friday and discussed organisational changes in the state, sources said.

Though there was no official word on the meeting, it is understood that deliberations were held about the selection of a new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Reddy has remained president of the Congress in Telangana even after becoming chief minister at the end of last year.

The sources said a new state president could be announced very soon.

No changes were made in the Telangana Congress Committee leadership in view of the Lok Sabha elections. PTI ASK SZM