New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday called on Union Defence and Finance Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, respectively in the national capital and discussed the pending state projects.

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy accompanied the chief minister to the meetings.

Sources in the Telangana government said the chief minister discussed in detail the pending projects. PTI LUX NB