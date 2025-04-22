Telangana CM meets top officials of Hiroshima Prefecture during Japan visit

Hyderabad, Apr 22 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is on a visit to Japan, met Hiroshima Prefectural Assembly Speaker Takashi Nakamoto and a team of legislators on Tuesday and discussed opportunities for cooperation and collaboration.

Nakamoto and the legislators honoured the Reddy-led delegation with a ceremonial visit to the Prefectural Legislative Assembly Hall.

Earlier, speaking to the gathering of legislators, Reddy said it is an honour to visit Hiroshima, which stands for hope.

"You are a symbol of what is possible when people decide to do something, together. Like Hiroshima, Telangana too is all about struggle, hope, and achievement through hard work, vision and responsibility," an official release quoted him as saying.

Observing that Telangana and Hiroshima share several values, state Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu sought partnership between the two sides.

"Today, more than 50 Japanese companies are doing wonders in my state. We are ready to welcome many more. We have great opportunities in clean energy, electric mobility, precision manufacturing and green hydrogen," the minister said.

The legislators escorted the Telangana delegation for business chamber roundtable, followed by a visit to Gandhi Memorial, Hiroshima Memorial Park and the Atomic Bombing Dome, the release said.

The chief minister-led delegation also met Vice Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture Mika Yokota.

Sridhar Babu gave an extensive overview of the areas where the two states could work together, including clean technology and waste to energy, exploring joint projects in municipal waste processing, sewage treatment and renewable energy and a 'Hiroshima Telangana Automotive and Mobility Corridor' for EVs, electronics and advanced manufacturing, the release said.

The CM, along with Sridhar Babu, paid homage to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.

In a post on 'X', the Telangana CMO said the CM also paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, honouring the victims of the atomic bombing during World War II.

Besides wooing investors, the chief minister, during the week-long visit, sought the cooperation of Japanese agencies for Telangana's development in various sectors.