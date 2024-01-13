Telangana CM meets Union minister Piyush Goyal, seeks nod for new industrial corridor

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday met Union Industries and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and sought his approval for setting up a new industrial corridor connecting Hyderabad and Vijayawada via Miryalaguda.

Reddy, who was in the national capital to attend the Congress' meeting on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, said that he discussed with the Union minister various proposals for industrial development in Telangana.

Reddy urged Goyal to reconsider the earlier plan of establishing a pharma city between Hyderabad and Warangal and instead endorse the forthcoming proposal for a pharma city to be submitted to the Center.

He also said that the grant of final approval for the proposed Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor is estimated to benefit Telangana by Rs 2,300 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accompanied CM Reddy to the meeting with Union Minister Goyal.

The Telangana chief minister also brought to the Centre's attention the issue of relocation of the National Design Center from Hyderabad to Vijayawada after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister also sought approval for a Mega Leather Park, already designated for Nellore district in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, to be relocated to Telangana, where land has been acquired in Karimnagar and Jangaon districts.

Reddy also appealed to Goyal to accord greenfield status to the Mega Textile Park in Warangal under the PM Mitra scheme. He highlighted the potential for accelerated industrial development, noting that the conversion from brownfield to greenfield would attract an additional fund of Rs 300 crore.

Highlighting the state's readiness to establish industries related to technical textiles, such as bulletproof jackets, conveyor belts and airbags, the Telangana chief minister urged Goyal to grant a Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles and testing centre.

He also requested the allocation of a National Handloom Technology Center to Telangana, emphasizing the positive impact it would have on training weavers in modern technology and enhancing their income levels, especially with seven Handloom Clusters already established in the state, the statement added. PTI LUX NSD NSD