Telangana CM meets Union ministers in Delhi, pitches for key infra projects

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday met three Union ministers in the capital, pressing for critical infrastructure and development initiatives spanning transportation, education, and environment sectors.

In separate meetings with Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, and G Kishan Reddy, the chief minister presented a comprehensive list of demands crucial for Telangana's growth, an official statement said.

During his meeting with Gadkari, who heads the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Reddy sought technical and financial clearances for the northern segment of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) in Hyderabad.

Highlighting the project's progress, Reddy said the state has already acquired 94 per cent of the required land for the 159-km stretch, the statement said.

He also raised concerns about the NH-765 route connecting Srisailam with Hyderabad, particularly the 62-km section passing through the Amrabad forest.

The chief minister also requested for funds in the 2024-25 budget for a four-lane elevated corridor and a detailed project report for road widening.

Additional infrastructure proposals included a bypass in Warangal, ropeways at Yadadri temple and Nagarjunasagar project, and permission for road development in the forest areas.

In his discussions with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Reddy sought allocation of a Kendriya Vidyalaya and support for deemed university recognition.

During his meeting with G Kishan Reddy, who holds the coal and mines portfolio and hails from Telangana, Reddy advocated for implementing the Metro Phase 2 project through a 50:50 joint venture, besides requesting the release of Rs 7,440 crore in funds for the revival of Musi river.

He also pitched for coal block allocation to Singareni, and Telangana's inclusion in the semiconductor mission, the statement said. PTI LUX ARI