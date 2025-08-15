Telangana CM, ministers, MPs attend Governor's 'At Home' reception

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues, former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and several other leaders and dignitaries attended the customary 'At Home' reception hosted by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday evening on the occasion of Independence Day.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, BJP MPs K Laxman, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy were among leaders who attended the event.

The chief minister also wished the governor on the occasion of his birthday, an official release said. PTI SJR SJR KH