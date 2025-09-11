Telangana CM moots high speed trains from Hyderabad to Chennai, Bengaluru

Hyderabad, Apr 11 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday suggested to railway officials to examine the proposals to carry out a survey of Hyderabad-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru high speed rail projects.

Reddy held a meeting with officials, including Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway, on the pending railway projects and those to be taken up for future needs.

He asked the railway officials to examine the "survey and alignment proposals of the Hyderabad-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru high-speed rail projects" in accordance with the proposed greenfield highway from the 'Bharat Future City' here to the Machilipatnam port in Andhra Pradesh, an official release said.

An earlier release said the CM mooted a bullet train between Shamshabad on Hyderabad outskirts to Chennai.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport of Hyderabad is located at Shamshabad.

Reddy also favoured a railway line which would connect to the greenfield highway from the proposed 'Bharat Future City' here to the Machilipatnam port in Andhra Pradesh via the latter's capital city of Amaravati.

He told the railway officials that Telangana was assured of rapid road and rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Amaravati as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Reddy stated that the state government would extend full support for the speedy completion of pending railway projects.

The CM briefed the officials about the importance of developing a Regional Ring Rail around Hyderabad.

The establishment of the Regional Ring Rail and Regional Ring Road (RRR) here on a stretch of 362 kms would transform Hyderabad as the most happening city in the country, he said.