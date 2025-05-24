Telangana CM moots national task force to focus on comprehensive development of 6 metros

Hyderabad/New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday proposed setting up of a national task force headed by Prime Minister and consisting respective CMs to harness the full economic potential of the country's top six metropolitan cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

In his address to the Governing Council of NITI Aayog in Delhi, he said it is imperative to recognise the economic significance of six metropolitan cities.

These cities, together accounting for a major share of the country’s urban GDP, serve as critical engines of economic growth, innovation, and job creation, he said.

For instance, Mumbai and Delhi contribute Rs.25.8 lakh crore and Rs.24.5 lakh crore respectively, while Hyderabad— despite its smaller size—already contributes nearly 2.5 per cent of the national GDP, he said.

These mega-cities are not just economic centres but hubs of talent, investment, and technological advancement, he said.

"To harness their full potential, there is a pressing need to establish a national-level task force under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the respective Chief Ministers. This task force must focus on comprehensive urban development, infrastructure investment, and governance reforms specific to these metros," Reddy said.

A dedicated and coordinated strategy for the six cities will help catalyse national economic momentum, generate millions of jobs, and elevate India’s position in the global urban economy, he said.

Revanth Reddy, the first Telangana CM to attend the NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting after several years, presented the state government's vision of 'Telangana Rising 2047' as a contribution from the state to the larger vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

Ahead of the centenary of the country's Independence in 2047, the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' with a USD 30 trillion economy is both inspiring and within reach, he said.

Observing that Telangana is determined to play a leading role in this ambitious national journey, he said the State envisions itself as a 'Viksit Rajya' (developed state), contributing eight per cent to the national GDP by 2047 which translates to a targeted Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of USD 2.4 trillion.

Telangana is undertaking visionary urban projects, including expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail network, the Musi River Rejuvenation Project, elevated expressways, and the Regional Ring Road, which will shape the state's future, he said.

These initiatives aim to enhance connectivity, promote sustainable mobility, and unlock new zones of economic growth.

The development of Telangana’s Net-Zero Future City will set new benchmarks in sustainable urban design.

Featuring AI City, Pharma Hub, Sports City, and Clean Energy Innovation Zones, the 'Fourth City' of Telangana is envisioned as a global hub for technology, industry, and sustainable living, he said.

Reddy also highlighted the state government's flagship initiatives and schemes including, making one crore members of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) as 'crorepatis', the Young India Skill University, Young India Sports University, Young India Integrated Residential Schools (social welfare), the caste survey and sub categorisation of SCs.