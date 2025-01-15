Telangana CM objects to AP's Godavari-Banakara interlinking project plan 'sans permission'

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday expressed strong objection to the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to take up the Godavari-Banakara interlinking project, claiming it was done without any permission.

A letter flagging this issue will be written to Telangana Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Jal Shakti Ministry as well as the Godavari and Krishna river management boards, he said.

The Telangana chief minister, who reviewed the state irrigation projects, said the letters should also mention that under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act if any state wants to build a project on any river in the two states, the Godavari River Management Board and Krishna River Management Board as well as the neighbouring state should be informed.

While directing officials to conduct a time-bound study by IIT-Hyderabad on the flooding of Bhadrachalam due to the Polavaram project, Reddy also asked the authorities to expedite the process of obtaining permissions for Sammakka Sarakka Barrage and Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project.

He further asked the state officials to present strong arguments before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) for Telangana's share in Krishna river water under Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act (ISRWDA)-1956.

Reddy underscored that water allocations should be made project-wise as per Section 89 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act (APRA)-2014.

The chief minister also observed that the apex council formed under APRA suggested the distribution of water should be made between the two states based on Section 3. He reminded the officials that even though the Andhra Pradesh government approached the Supreme Court on the further terms of reference of KWDT-II, the apex court did not grant any stay.

State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ministers Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, State Government Principal Secretary Shanti Kumari, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary V Seshadri, State Government Advisor (Irrigation Department) Adityanath Das, Irrigation Department Secretary Rahul Bojja and others participated in the review meeting. PTI LUX NSD NSD