Telangana CM offers floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima

Hyderabad, Apr 22 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is on a visit to Japan, on Tuesday offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.

Reddy, along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, paid homage to the bust of the Father of the Nation, the Telangana CMO said.

In a post on 'X', it said the CM also paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, honouring the victims of the atomic bombing during World War II.

"He (Revanth Reddy) also visited the Atomic Bomb Dome - an iconic structure that withstood the 1945 blast and now stands as a powerful symbol of peace and resilience," it said.

Besides wooing investors, the chief minister, during the week-long Japan visit, sought the cooperation of Japanese agencies for Telangana's development in various sectors.