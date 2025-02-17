Telangana CM orders action to curb illegal sand transportation

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to take stringent measures to curb the illegal transportation of sand, which he said leads to significant revenue losses for the government. Following reports of illegal sand transportation, Reddy instructed district Collectors and Superintendents of Police to carry out inspections at the sand reaches, according to an official release. He instructed the vigilance department to take action against the illegal transportation and carrying of sand over the permitted volume, the release added.

Later, State Mines and Geology Principal Secretary N Sridhar told reporters that officials are inspecting sand reaches in the districts.

He said sand contractors have been informed that strict action would be taken against the overloading of vehicles.

He also mentioned that surveillance systems would be installed at the reaches of TGMDC (Mineral Development Corporation) and stockyards to monitor any unauthorised activity in sand transportation. PTI SJR SSK SSK ROH