Telangana CM orders expedited issuance of new PDS ration cards

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials concerned to accelerate the process of issuing new public distribution system (PDS) ration cards across the state.

During a meeting with Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other officials, the CM said the process of verifying the applications for ration cards submitted through 'Mee Seva' citizen service centres, Gram Sabhas and other channels should be completed without delay.

Revanth Reddy further instructed that all eligible applicants should be provided with the new ration cards as soon as possible.

Additionally, he directed that the distribution of the cards should begin in districts where the model code of conduct for the upcoming MLC elections on February 27 is not in effect. The distribution will then extend to districts where the code is applicable, an official release stated.

Reddy sought to know from the officials why long queues were being witnessed at 'Mee Seva' centres though the applications were accepted several times earlier.

In response, the officials said those who had applied earlier are submitting fresh applications.

The officials were asked to raise awareness among citizens, informing them that those who have already applied for the ration cards need not submit their applications again, and also to take steps to distribute the cards without delay, the release added. PTI SJR SJR ROH