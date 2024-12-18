Telangana CM participates in 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' protest over Adani issue

Hyderabad, Dec 18 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and leaders of the ruling Congress on Wednesday participated in a 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' protest here over the Adani issue and also against "Prime Minister Narendra Modi not visiting violence-hit Manipur".

Advertisment

The protest was organised by the state Congress as per a call given by the AICC.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud was among the party leaders and workers who also took part in the protest.

The protest rally began from the Indira Gandhi statue near Hussain Sagar lake and reached Raj Bhavan.

Advertisment

The allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani in the US have hurt the country's image, it claimed, adding that Modi has not visited Manipur despite the violence in the state. PTI VVK GDK KH