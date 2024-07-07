Telangana CM participates in Jagannath Rath Yatra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul 7 (PTI) Telangana government respects all religions and is practicing 'Manav seva, Madhav seva' (Service to mankind is service to God), Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said here on Sunday.

Reddy, who participated in Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra at NTR stadium, said ISKCON organised a good programme, an official release said.

"My government is for everyone. The state government respects every religion and accords freedom and opportunities to all religions," the chief minister said, according to the release.

He said the state is flourishing with the prayers of ISKCON and will prosper.

"My government is striving hard to spread the message that human service is the ultimate service," the chief minister said, adding his government is supporting such good programmes.

The Rath Yatra under the auspices of ISKCON Temple Abids, Hyderabad was held from NTR Stadium to the Exhibition Ground, the release added. PTI VVK VVK KH