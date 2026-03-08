Telangana CM pays courtesy visit to outgoing Guv Jishnu Dev Varma

Hyderabad, Mar 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who has been posted as Governor of Maharashtra.

The chief minister, accompanied by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, called on Varma at the Lok Bhavan here, an official release said.

Meanwhile, the officials and staff of Lok Bhavan bid a fond farewell to Varma.

The farewell ceremony, held at Lok Bhavan, Hyderabad, was filled with warm memories and gratitude, a press communique said.

Varma expressed deep appreciation to the officials and staff for the unwavering support and cooperation extended by them throughout his tenure, it said.

Varma took over as Governor of Telangana in 2024. PTI SJR SJR KH