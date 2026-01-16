Telangana CM pays floral tributes to ex-Union Minister Jaipal Reddy

Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday paid floral tributes to former Union Minister late S Jaipal Reddy on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Revanth Reddy along with some of his cabinet colleagues, Congress MPs, MLAs and MLCs participated in the 84th birth anniversary programme of Jaipal Reddy at Spoorthi Sthal here. Jaipal Reddy's family members were also present.

The CM then left for Adilabad district to take part in several programmes, including the inauguration of Chanaka Korata Pumphouse and releasing of water in main canals at Hathighat village of Bhoraj mandal.

Revanth Reddy is also scheduled to attend the inauguration of Sadarmatt barrage in Nirmal district followed by a public meeting, a release from the CMO said. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH