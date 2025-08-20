Telangana CM pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 81st birth anniversary at the state secretariat here.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy said Rajiv Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for the nation, stood as an inspiration to the youth of the country.

It was Gandhi’s initiative to grant voting rights to those who turned 18, giving them the opportunity to shape the nation’s future and also introduced reservations for women in local bodies, he said.

Asserting that the party will not rest until Rahul Gandhi becomes the PM of this country, Reddy said they will strive to amend the law so that those who turn 21 can contest for the Legislative Assembly. At present, those above 25 years old can contest.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, MP Anil Kumar Yadav and several other leaders also paid tributes to the former PM. PTI GDK KH