Telangana CM pledges welfare, social justice inspired by Basaveshwara

Hyderabad, May 23 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said his government would implement welfare schemes and promote social justice, taking inspiration from 12th century philosopher and social reformer Basaveshwara.

After inaugurating a statue of Basaveshwara near Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district, he said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had highlighted the message of social justice and the need for conducting caste census during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Basaveshwara's message is an inspiration for the Congress government in implementing programmes for social welfare and social justice, he said.

Reddy recalled having attended the birth anniversary of Basaveshwara in Hyderabad recently.

During his visit to Sangareddy district, the CM also inaugurated a Kendriya Vidyalaya at Machnoor. PTI SJR SJR ROH