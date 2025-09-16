Telangana CM presents musical instruments to visually impaired children

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday distributed musical instruments to a group of visually impaired students, who received music training through the welfare department in Karimnagar district.

The students also impressed the Chief Minister with a performance of their songs.

On the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy released a CD of the songs recorded by the students, an official release said.

State ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Laxam Kumar, Karimnagar district Collector Pamela Satpathi and other officials were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Gundeti Rahul, who lost his legs after falling off a train in 2024, met the Chief Minister and expressed gratitude for the help provided to him.

Rahul, who hails from Warangal district, was pushed off the train by some miscreants when he was travelling to Rajasthan in 2024. His legs were amputated after the tragedy, an official release said.

After coming to know about his plight, Revanth Reddy ensured medical treatment to Rahul through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and helped him get artificial legs, it said.

Rahul thanked the chief minister for giving him a new lease of life, it said.