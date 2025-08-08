Telangana CM proposes linking Hyderabad's waterbodies to Musi river to end flooding

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday proposed a permanent solution to Hyderabad's persistent flooding problem -- linking the city's water bodies and drainage systems directly to the Musi river.

During a meeting with officials, Reddy was informed that obstructions to water flow are the main cause of waterlogging.

In response, he directed officials to prepare a plan to channel floodwaters into the Musi river, widen the drainage system and repair lakes as early as possible, an official release said.

The CM told the officials that rejuvenation of Musi river was the permanent solution to the flooding problem in the city.

The state government has proposed rejuvenation and redevelopment of the Musi river, which is currently bearing the brunt of toxic pollution and also encroachments.