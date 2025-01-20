Telangana CM reaches Zurich, to meet potential investors

Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday reached Zurich in Switzerland on his way to Davos to attend the annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF).

Reddy, who is accompanied by state Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and officials, would meet several industrialists during his Davos visit.

The Chief Minister would hold talks with representatives of some of the top companies in the world with the aim of attracting major investments into Telangana, an official statement said here.

The delegation, led by the CM, is working with the specific action plan of presenting Telangana as an international investment destination at the Davos event, it said.

At the Zurich airport, Revanth Reddy met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu. The delegations of the two neighbouring states had an interaction at the Zurich airport, it added. PTI SJR SJR ADB