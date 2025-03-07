Telangana CM Reddy accuses BJP of 'revenge politics' through delimitation, calls for all-party meet

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The BJP is pursuing "revenge politics" against the southern states through the proposed delimitation exercise, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged on Friday and urged the Centre to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave in the national capital, Reddy claimed that the BJP wanted to reduce south India's parliamentary representation through the delimitation of parliamentary seats, which would adjust constituencies based on population.

"The BJP has no representation in the south. Therefore, it is taking revenge through delimitation. The BJP wants to finish the south through this exercise that will benefit only the northern states," the Congress leader said.

The Telangana chief minister argued that the southern states should not be penalised for successfully implementing population control measures, adding that the delimitation exercise would disproportionately benefit states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Calling it a political issue requiring broader consultation, Reddy said, "An all-party meeting should be called to discuss the matter in detail. Not only the southern states but others like Punjab can express their views." A row has erupted over the proposed delimitation exercise, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stepping up pressure on the Centre by proposing that the 1971 Census be the basis for delimitation of parliamentary constituencies for 30 years, starting 2026, and favoured a joint action committee involving all southern states to press for related demands.

On the caste survey in Telangana, Reddy explained it was conducted to assess the number of backward communities, along with Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

He advocated for a similar exercise at the national level to capture data on backward classes.

"If the demand from backward classes is genuine, there is no harm in providing reservation to them. The Congress gave reservation to SCs and STs, now we want to give reservation to the backward classes. What is wrong with it?" he asked.

Addressing the issue of the National Education Policy's three-language formula, the Telangana chief minister emphasised that Hindi should remain optional rather than being made mandatory.

Questioned about the Congress' electoral challenges, Reddy said, "To win, you need to have frontal organisations like ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax... Our weakness is we are more liberal and democratic." Reddy also clarified that he had no "acrimonious relationship" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I have no personal issues with Modi. I meet him with the responsibility as chief minister to raise concerns about the state's issues." The chief minister noted that opposition parties the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), not the Congress, objected to the Rs 100 crore-funding from Gautam Adani for skilling in Telangana.