Telangana CM Reddy accuses BJP of 'revenge politics' through delimitation, demands all-party meet

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The BJP is pursuing "revenge politics" against the southern states through the proposed delimitation exercise, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged on Friday and urged the Centre to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave in the national capital, he claimed that the BJP wanted to reduce south India's parliamentary representation through the delimitation of parliamentary seats, which would adjust constituencies based on population.

"The BJP has no representation in the south. Therefore, it is taking revenge through delimitation. The BJP wants to finish the south through this exercise that will benefit only the northern states," the Congress leader said.

Calling it a political issue requiring broader consultation, Reddy said, "An all-party meeting should be called to discuss the matter in detail. Not only the southern states but others like Punjab can express their views." He argued that the southern states should not be penalised for successfully implementing population control measures, adding that the delimitation exercise would disproportionately benefit states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Echoing his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, the Telangana chief minister said the delimitation exercise should be based on the 1971 Census.

"Family planning implementation was the Centre's plan. What it said, we implemented. Let the Centre freeze delimitation for the next 30 years and see the growth in population of the southern states," Reddy said.

He explained that if Uttar Pradesh's parliamentary seats were increased on a pro-rata basis by 50 per cent, it would have 120 seats. "For Tamil Nadu, the number of seats will stand to be 60 if increased on a pro-rata basis. The difference will be 60 seats." Uttar Pradesh currently has 80 seats in the Lok Sabha while Tamil Nadu has 39.

Reddy's remarks come at a time Stalin has ramped up his criticism of the Centre on the proposed exercise.

On Friday, Stalin wrote to chief ministers of seven states, including Reddy, to form a joint action committee against the delimitation exercise.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the southern states that they wouldn't lose "even a single seat" after the delimitation of constituencies.

On the caste survey in Telangana, Reddy explained it was conducted to assess the number of backward communities, along with Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

He advocated for a similar exercise at the national level to capture data on backward classes.

"If the demand from backward classes is genuine, there is no harm in providing reservation to them," Reddy said.

He also questioned why India, after 75 years of democracy, did not have a clear record of its caste-based population.

"You see the balance sheet of any company -- net assets, turnover -- everything is accounted for. Why is there no such balance sheet for the country? What is the harm in knowing the caste-based population?" Reddy asked.

He added that while SCs and STs were already enumerated, there was no reason why backward classes should be left out.

The Telangana chief minister said he had passed a resolution, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include caste data in the Census.

Reddy said a caste survey would help determine rightful representation in political, academic and employment sectors.

He also accused the BJP-led Centre of deliberately avoiding a caste survey to deny justice to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

"The Congress provided reservations to the SCs and the STs. Now we want to give the OBCs their due. The Mandal Commission already provides for OBC reservation but we want to increase it," he said.

Addressing the issue of the National Education Policy's three-language formula, the Telangana chief minister emphasised that Hindi should remain optional rather than being made mandatory.

Questioned about the Congress' electoral challenges, Reddy said, "To win, you need to have frontal organisations like ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax... Our weakness is we are more liberal and democratic." He also clarified that he had no "acrimonious relationship" with Modi. "I have no personal issues with Modi. I meet him with the responsibility as chief minister to raise concerns about the state's issues." Reddy noted that opposition parties the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), not the Congress, objected to the Rs 100 crore-funding from Gautam Adani for skilling in Telangana. PTI LUX SZM SZM