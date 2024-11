New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attended the reception of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter here on Monday.

Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, State Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhuvanagiri constituency MLA Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy were also present, an official statement said.

The chief minister is likely to meet central ministers on Tuesday subject to confirmation of the appointment. PTI LUX AS AS