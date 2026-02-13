Telangana CM Reddy hails Congress win in municipal elections, vows comprehensive development

Hyderabad, Feb 13 (PTI) Hailing Congress’s win in the municipal elections, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the state government would develop every municipality and municipal corporation comprehensively in the future and live up to people’s trust.

Thanking the public for delivering a "resounding win" to Congress, he said the victory was the result of the tireless hard work of lakhs of Congress workers.

"Through this verdict, people have given their complete approval to two years of people’s governance in the state, to the welfare programmes for the poor and middle class, and to the development initiatives implemented with world-class planning and execution," he said in a post on 'X'.

The chief minister added that the victory further increases the government’s responsibility.

Reddy, who met Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi earlier in the day, said he discussed the municipal election results with her.

She lauded Congress’s victory, he added in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao claimed that the party secured significant victories and emerged as the principal political force in urban local bodies despite alleged misuse of money power, administrative machinery, and "intimidation tactics" by the ruling Congress.

Rama Rao said BRS has won over 15 municipalities and emerged as the single largest party in around 10 to 15 other municipalities where it holds decisive influence.

He added that CPI, an ally of Congress, joined hands with BRS in certain areas, including Chennur constituency and Kyaathanpally municipality, in the municipal elections.

Rama Rao said BRS is open to working with secular forces "to prevent Congress and BJP from controlling local bodies." State BJP president N Ramchander Rao, speaking to reporters in the evening before the full results were announced, said the BJP is expected to assume power in Karimnagar and Nizamabad municipal corporations for the first time.

He said the party has emerged as the single largest in six municipalities and improved its presence in municipal corporations, including Mancherial, Nalgonda, and Ramagundam.

Alleging a "bond" between Congress, BRS, and AIMIM, Rao claimed that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party asked minority voters to support either Congress or BRS to prevent the BJP’s win.

Though the BJP may not have achieved the desired results in the municipal elections, its influence has certainly increased.

Congress bagged a majority of wards in the elections held on February 11 to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in the state, followed by BRS and BJP. PTI SJR SSK