Telangana CM Reddy hits out at BRS; says ‘phone tapping included husband-wife talks’

Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI) In a scathing attack on BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that even conversations between husbands and wives were monitored through phone tapping during the previous regime.

Addressing a rally after laying the foundation stone for the Young India Integrated School at Miryalaguda, Reddy, referring to the phone-tapping case, accused BRS leaders of not sparing judges, movie stars, opposition leaders, and journalists.

Rao (KCR) was grilled for five hours on February 1 by the Telangana Police SIT at his residence in connection with a case related to alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime.

"They were in power for ten years. They ruled for a decade and looted Telangana. They earned crores of rupees. Even amassing wealth could be tolerated. But they tapped phones and listened to conversations between husbands and wives. Would there be such disgraceful people anywhere?" Reddy asked.

"If a person commits such a crime, he should be brought, covering his head with a black hood, like criminals. Former ministers Harish Rao and K T Rama Rao should have been brought for questioning with their heads covered. Otherwise, their faces should have been smeared with black dirt," he further attacked.

Mocking BRS leaders for describing KCR as the "father of Telangana", Reddy said the former CM was "great only for his party leaders." Reddy demanded an apology from the BRS for alleged misrule during its tenure.

Asking people to vote for Congress candidates in the upcoming municipal polls, he told voters to accept whatever BRS leaders offered but to vote according to their choice.

"They have a lot of corrupt money. Whatever they offer, take it. They have built farmhouses on acres of land. They are roaming in Benz cars. Whatever BRS leaders offer, take it and do what you must," he said.

The CM said that as soon as the municipal elections are over, another Rs 9,000 crore will be deposited in farmers’ accounts under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

It is designed to provide farmers with investment support through direct cash benefits for purchasing seeds and fertilisers.

Listing various welfare measures undertaken, Reddy said that over the past two years, approximately Rs 1.10 lakh crore was spent on farmers and agriculture.

He also requested women who use free travel in government RTC buses to vote for the Congress party and ensure that the BRS and BJP lose their deposits.