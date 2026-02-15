Telangana CM Reddy hopeful of Congress getting 90 pc municipalities in urban polls

Hyderabad, Feb 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday expressed confidence that the Congress would secure 85 to 90 per cent of municipalities and municipal corporations in the recently held urban local body polls, crediting the outcome to his government’s two-year administration.

Addressing the Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj Jayanthi celebrations here, Reddy, in an apparent reference to the BRS, said the opposition party had not learnt its lesson despite being defeated in the last Assembly elections.

"The results of the municipal polls are an acid test for my administration. I am working hard, and I had earlier said that the people would certainly give us 80 per cent of the seats," he said.

"Though some works are yet to be completed, there has been no shortfall in our efforts. We are hopeful of securing 85 to 90 per cent of the municipalities and corporations in favour of the Congress government," the CM added.

In a veiled attack on the BRS, he said the people had experienced its administration and had wisely voted it out of power.

However, the opposition party, without realising its mistakes, was blaming the electorate for not voting it back to office, he alleged.

Reddy also said he had instructed officials concerned to lay bituminous (BT) roads connecting all tandas across the state.

Elections were held for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana on February 11.