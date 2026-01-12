Telangana CM Reddy suggests co-opting transgender persons as corporators in civic bodies

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday suggested to his cabinet colleagues that transgender persons be co-opted as corporators in civic bodies in the upcoming municipal elections to ensure their representation.

Speaking at an event where he inaugurated day care centres for senior citizens, Reddy also said the state would soon introduce a law to deduct 10-15 per cent of the salary of government employees who do not take care of their elderly parents.

He noted that Telangana has already provided employment opportunities to transgender persons in the Hyderabad police commissionerate and other government departments.

"My appeal to my cabinet colleagues is this: municipal elections are approaching. We can nominate co-opted corporators in the corporations. If a transgender person is nominated in every corporation as a corporator, they will have representation in legislative bodies," he said.

Citing the example of minorities being co-opted as members in Zilla Parishads and municipalities, he said transgender persons could raise their issues if given membership in civic bodies.

Reddy suggested that a decision on the matter could be taken at the next cabinet meeting.

He said the day care centres for senior citizens being set up under the ‘Pranam’ programme are being described as the first of their kind in the country.

Observing that some senior citizens are neglected by their children, Reddy said the government would introduce legislation in the upcoming budget session to deduct 10-15 per cent of the salary of government employees who neglect their parents, with the amount credited to the parents’ bank accounts.

"We can say that those who are not taking care of their parents are not fulfilling their responsibility towards society," he added.

The chief minister also said the government would announce a health policy during the budget session to provide medical treatment for all citizens in the state.

Referring to the caste survey conducted by the Congress government in Telangana, he claimed that the Centre "bowed to pressure from it and announced a caste census as part of the national census." Reddy also said former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy is an inspiration for all persons with disabilities, having excelled as a parliamentarian and leader while living with a disability.

The Telangana government had earlier appointed transgender persons as traffic assistants in Hyderabad.

On the occasion, the chief minister distributed retrofitted motorised vehicles, battery-operated tricycles and other aids to persons with disabilities. PTI SJR SSK