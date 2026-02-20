Telangana CM Reddy urges centre to create dedicated ministry for AI

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday underscored the importance of creating a dedicated Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to frame laws preventing misuse, as well as setting up an India AI Council on the lines of NITI Aayog.

Addressing the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, Reddy described Artificial Intelligence as “mankind’s greatest invention” and said the world is witnessing a transformational moment comparable to the discovery of fire, the invention of the wheel, and the Industrial Revolution, a statement said.

Congratulating the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Minister for Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw for organising the summit, the CM emphasised that AI represents not just technological advancement but a fundamental shift in human capability—combining intelligence, autonomy, and decision-making power.

“The CM urged the establishment of an apex body for AI policy and coordination, on the lines of the GST Council or NITI Aayog. A dedicated AI Ministry should frame laws preventing misuse of AI, safeguard national security, and ensure AI is used for social justice and poverty eradication,” the release quoted Reddy as saying.

He observed that while earlier inventions enhanced human physical strength, AI now challenges human intellectual supremacy and, when combined with robotics, creates systems with both mental and physical capabilities.

He stated that India must not miss the AI revolution as it did the Industrial and Manufacturing Revolutions. While India excelled in the services and software sectors, it did not create global technology products.

Proposing that India should lead across all layers of AI, including GPU chip manufacturing, green energy, and data storage, Reddy stressed that the country must move from being only a user of global platforms to becoming a producer and owner of AI technologies.

He also proposed that the Centre establish a National AI War Room, with participation from both the Centre and States, to monitor rapid AI developments, and create a world-class AI University with campuses across India focused on original research.

He further said Hyderabad is ready to host and build such an AI War Room if approved by the Central Government. PTI GDK SSK