Telangana CM rejects 'revenge politics' allegations, slams BRS leaders in assembly debate

Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI) Dismissing BRS leader K T Rama Rao's allegation that the Congress government was indulging in "revenge politics", Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said if the government were truly vengeful, the former would have already been in jail.

During the debate on budget in the Assembly, the Chief Minister and Rama Rao engaged in heated exchanges.

Responding to the BRS working president's comments that the Congress government sought to erase the legacy of opposition party's president K Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy emphasized that his government had not been vengeful in the 15 months since it came to power.

If the Congress government had practiced revenge politics, Rama Rao would not have had the opportunity to speak at will (in the assembly), he added.

Reddy also recalled his own experience during the previous BRS regime, when he was placed in a "detention cell" at the Charlapally jail, where "ISI terrorists and naxalites" were lodged, in connection with a case involving the illegal flying of a drone.

Despite being eligible for bail at the police station, he claimed that he was wrongfully detained for 16 days without access to anyone.

He recollected spending sleepless nights in the cell, where the tubelight was never turned off, leading to an infestation of insects and lizards.

However, Reddy said he chose not to harbor anger, leaving it to the will of God.

In a veiled reference to former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's injury from a fall, Reddy said those who had been vengeful towards him were made to seek hospital treatment on the same day he took oath as Chief Minister.

Referring to his jail sentence in the alleged cash-for-vote scandal of 2015 under the BRS regime, he mentioned that an attempt was made to prevent him from attending his daughter's wedding engagement, despite having been granted conditional bail by the court.

"I spent sleepless nights for 16 days though I was MP and party Working President then. I never sought revenge. If I really wanted to exact revenge, none of your family members would have been free, but spending time in Charlapally jail..." he said.

The CM clarified that he did not file any false cases against KCR's family members, as he believed that the people had given him power to serve them.

He also mentioned that he had shown restraint despite facing abuse on social media, particularly in the recent case involving the arrest of two female online journalists.

Reddy suggested that BRS leaders were behind the abusive posts directed at him.

Referring to Rama Rao's criticism of the government for discussing the state's economic challenges, the Chief Minister pointed out that when Telangana was formed on June 2, 2014, and the BRS took power, the state was burdened with a debt of Rs 90,161 crores.

However, the debt burden was Rs 8,19,151 crores, including pending payments, when the Congress government took over in December, 2023, he claimed.

The Chief Minister stated that although his government borrowed Rs 1.58 lakh crores, it had to pay Rs 1.53 lakh crores towards servicing the debt incurred during the BRS government's tenure.

Reddy further explained that the government would need to borrow an average of Rs 10,000 crores every month for the next 45 months in order to repay the debt left by the BRS regime.

He added that under the current circumstances, a total of Rs 6 lakh crore would need to be borrowed to manage the debt burden inherited from the BRS government.

Targeting the opposition BRS, Reddy alleged that during the previous regime, some irrigation projects were built to divert water to the farmhouses of some party leaders.

"Are you ready for an inquiry? Who owns farmhouses near Konda Pochamma Sagar and Ranganayaka Sagar or who has lands or farmhouses where projects are built?" he asked.

A fact-finding committee of MLAs, without the ruling Congress, can be appointed, he suggested.

Taking a jibe at BRS leaders, Reddy referred to the mass shooting of the royal family in Nepal in 2001 and warned that a situation leading to the removal of KCR (without directly naming him) from his position should not be created in Telangana.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao accused Reddy of "personal hypocrisy and political incompetence".

He also charged Revanth Reddy with involving his family members, including minor children, in "political mudslinging".

The BRS leader slammed the Congress government for "failing" to implement its poll promises though it talked about implementing major projects like Musi river redevelopment and other development projects.

He also alleged that the NDA government at the Centre discriminated against the state since 2014.