Telangana CM releases book 'Prophet for the World'

Hyderabad, Sep 14 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said collective efforts should be made to check attempts to spread hatred in the country.

Speaking after releasing a book titled 'Prophet for the World' authored by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, president, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, he appreciated the author for writing a book which would help not just Muslims but others to read the path shown by Prophet Muhammed.

The essence of the preachings of Prophet Muhammad, Gita and the Bible is to ensure peace in the country and the world, he said.

As such, "we should all be together to stop those who are trying to spread poison," he said, without naming anyone.

Showering praise on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who was also present on the occasion, Reddy said the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member is the "voice of the poor".

"Even when he spoke against Congress, I used to like it because our own brother (from Hyderabad) is raising his voice. If somebody speaks against us, he doesn’t become our enemy. There may be some mistakes in running a government. In order to correct those mistakes, we need a strong opposition, whether it is in the state or in the country," the CM said.

In Lok Sabha also, the number of those who speak for the people has come down and speeches that spread hatred are more in number, Reddy claimed.

While the number of leaders like S Jaipal Reddy has come down, the number of "corporate people" has increased, he said.

"India is our country and it is our responsibility to safeguard it (nation). No one else will come to save the country. Nothing wrong in trying to win the elections. But, we should guard against people who try to spread poison to win elections," he said.

Besides Owaisi, the Telangana government's adviser on minority affairs, Mohammed Shabbir Ali, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Authored in Urdu and translated into English, the book is a detailed chronicle of the life and times of Prophet Muhammad. It promises a unique approach to understanding different facets of the messenger of Allah, according to the organisers of the book launch event. PTI SJR GDK KH