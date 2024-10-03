Telangana CM releases journalist Saye Sekhar's book 'WittyLeaks'

Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has released a book "WittyLeaks" penned by senior journalist A Saye Sekhar.

The book, a compilation of stories - memoirs - of Saye Sekhar since the beginning of his career in 1988 as a journalist with Eenadu Telugu daily, encompasses mostly the fun side of famous people.

Revanth Reddy congratulated Sekhar on compiling stories that were beyond the news and untold stories that were not published.

Sekhar covered several chief ministers of undivided Andhra Pradesh and the separate states of AP and Telangana, including N T Rama Rao, M Channa Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao, among others. PTI GDK KH