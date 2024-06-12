Telangana CM Revanth Reddy releases Teachers Eligibility Test results

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday released the results of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET)-2024 here in the presence of senior officials of the education department.

The TET was conducted online between May 20 and June 2.

An official release said 57,725 candidates have qualified out of 85,996 who appeared for Paper-1 exam (67.13 per cent), while 51,443 candidates have qualified out of 1,50,491 who appeared for Paper-2 (34.18 per cent).

The release said the Election Commission did not accept the government's decision to reduce the TET application fee while applications were being received for the test as the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls was in force then.

Hence, to provide relief to the applicants, the government decided not to collect any fee from those who did not qualify in TET 2024 when they apply again next time.

Also, those who qualified in TET 2024 need not pay any fee (once) when they apply for teachers recruitment under the District Selection Committee (DSC) system, the release added.