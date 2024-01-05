Telangana CM requests Centre to release Rs 2,233 cr pending dues, transfer of defence land

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday requested the Central government to release about Rs 2,233.54 crore pending dues to the state from the 15th Finance Commission besides transfer of defence land for development of roads to ease traffic in Hyderabad.

Advertisment

Reddy held separate meetings with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital and raised the issues related to development of Telangana.

Emphasising the need to transfer defence land for development purpose in the state, the chief minister in his meeting with the defence minister informed him that the state government was planning to construct roads and elevated corridors in Hyderabad to ease traffic congestion.

He requested for transfer of 0.21 hectares of the defence land for the construction of a skywalk at Rythu Bazar in Mehdipatnam to avoid traffic congestion in Hyderabad.

Advertisment

The chief minister brought to the notice of the central minister that a Skyway construction is already on completion except on the Mehdipatnam stretch due to delay in transfer of defence land and requested to complete the process fast, according to a statement.

Reddy also appealed to Singh to transfer 83 acres of defence lands for proposed construction of six lane elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Outer Ring Road Junction on Rajiv Rahadari connecting Karimnagar-Ramagundam from Hyderabad and the construction of 11.30 km corridor with entry and exit ramps.

He requested for transfer of 56 acres of land for construction of 18.30 km-long elevated corridor proposed from Paradise Junction near Kandlakoya to Outer Ring Road on Nagpur Highway (NH-44), out of which 12.68 kilometers will be constructed as a six-lane elevated corridor with exit and entries in four areas and also Double Decker (for Metro rail) Corridor.

Advertisment

The chief minister also requested the defence minister to consider sanctioning a Sainik School for the state.

The defence minister responded positively to the chief minister's pleas, the statement added.

Reddy in his meeting with the finance minister requested for early release of Rs 2,233.54 crores dues from the 15th Finance Commission to the state, the statement said.

Advertisment

He also requested for release of Rs 1,800 crores to the Telangana government pending for the 2019-20, 2021-22 to 2023-24 fiscals at the rate of Rs 450 crores every year under the Backward Areas Development Programme.

The chief minister also appealed to allocate funds separately for the development of Hyderabad city.

Reddy also called on Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman Manoj Soni and discussed reforming the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy accompanied the chief minister to the meetings. PTI LUX AS AS