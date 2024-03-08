Telangana CM Revanth Reddy all praise for Owaisi, says he ‘raises voice for 140 Cr Indians’

Hyderabad, Mar 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday heaped praise on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, saying even he was not able to defeat him in elections and that the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP speaks up in Parliament for all Indians.

Advertisment

Speaking at a programme for laying the foundation stone of the Old City Metro Project, Reddy said Owaisi is one of the few parliamentarians who raise their voice for not only the minority communities but all 140 crore Indians.

Reddy's comments assume significance given that the Congress has repeatedly labelled the AIMIM the "B Team" of the BJP and criticised it for "allying" with the BRS party as well.

“Asaduddin Owaisi saab, his brother and his (AIMIM) MLAs have been winning (Old City area of Hyderabad) continuously despite efforts to defeat them. Even I tried to defeat them during the elections, but it was not possible,” the CM said.

Advertisment

Emphasising that while political parties may fight elections based on ideology, it is important that they focus on development once the polls are over, he sought AIMIMs’ support to develop the city and expand its metro rail network.

Speaking of development, the chief minister said his government is committed to developing the Musi river in the city along the lines of the Thames river project in London.

Asaduddin Owaisi also spoke at the meeting, and assured Reddy of all cooperation from his party for the development of the city. PTI GDK ANE